Visit to Paris to strengthen bilateral relations with France

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said his recent working visit to Paris was to maintain the positive momentum, and further strengthen bilateral relations between Malaysia and France.

He said efforts would be made to enhance bilateral cooperation between Malaysia and France, especially in sectors of mutual benefits, such as education, defence, trade, investment and health.

In a post on Facebook today, Zambry said he had the opportunity to exchange views at a bilateral meeting with his counterpart Catherine Colonna.

During the meeting, Zambry said he also expressed Malaysia’s views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“This is to enable both countries to play an important role on the multilateral platform, in ensuring that the stability and security of the region is preserved, especially in relation to the Indo-Pacific region, the South China Sea and ASEAN,“ he said.

Zambry described his meeting with Colonna as a discussion of shaping the direction and collaboration that would have a higher impact and benefit the economies of both countries, especially in the green economy, digital economy and renewable energy.

Zambry was in Paris on June 1 and 2 for a working visit, during which he also held an engagement session with the Director General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Audrey Azoulay, the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) and the French Senate.

France was Malaysia’s 21st largest trading partner globally and the third largest among European Union member countries last year, with a trade volume worth RM18.05 billion (US$4.19 billion), an increase of 39.1 percent compared to the value recorded in the year 2021. - Bernama