KOTA KINABALU: Visiting graves is one of the eight activities prohibited during the Hari Raya celebration in Sabah, State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong (pix) said.

He said seven other activities not allowed during the celebration this year are, visiting relatives; returning to hometowns; holding open houses; congregational prayers in the mosque; having a feast; house to house Islamic caroling and partying.

“The state government through the Sabah Covid-19 Command Centre is calling everyone in the state to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the National Security Council during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and ethnic celebrations.

“Please take note that during the festive season, celebrations are only allowed within family members living under one roof and the gathering should be limited to 20 people, subject to the size of the house,“ he said in a statement here today.

The state government hoped that by complying with the SOPs. it would help reduce the spread of Covid-19 infections among the communities, he said.

The people are urged to always take care of their health, maintain good personal hygiene and to practice social distancing at all times, he added. -Bernama