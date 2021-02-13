Visitor arrivals to TRZK increase by almost 50 pct in 2020

KUALA TERENGGANU: Although the tourism industry is facing challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of visitors to the Kemaman Zoo and Recreation Park (TRZK) jumped by 49 per cent in 2020 compared to the previous year.

Terengganu Tourism, Culture and Digital Technology Committee chairman Ariffin Deraman (pix) said last year, TRZK had received 114,252 visitors compared to only 76,633 visitors in 2019.

“Alhamdulillah, despite a few months closure at the beginning of last year due to the implementation of the MCO (Movement Control Order), the number of visitors to TRZK was higher than usual when the Recovery MCO was implemented later that year.

“Especially in July and August, we received up to 3,500 visitors daily, compared to 2019 when the daily admissions were around 200 to 400 people. That is why there is a jump in the number of visitors last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said TRZK, which was opened in Aug 2009, now has 589 animals comprising 433 birds, 84 mammals and 72 reptiles, amphibians and fish.

Ariffin said the cost for animal care, including food and treatment, was about RM52,000 per month using allocations from the state government and the Kemaman Municipal Council (MPK).

He added that the state government and MPK had also spent RM100,918 last year to repair the facilities in TRZK.

On TRZK plans when the MCO comes to an end, Ariffin said it would begin with firefly watching activities at night with the ticket price of RM25 for adults and RM15 for children.

“Besides that, the 50 per cent discount offer for the admission fee to TRZK will continue until June. For the Yak Yah River Cruise, we also offer a 70 per cent discount for adults and 80 per cent discount for children.

“With these offers, the admission tickets to TRZK are RM5 for adults and RM3 for children, while the ticket prices for the river cruise are RM5 for adults and RM2 for children,” he said. -Bernama