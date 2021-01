KUANTAN: Mohd Ariff Amri’s first vacation to Fraser’s Hill, Raub turned into an unforgettable experience when he got stranded on the road following a 1.30 pm landslide at Jalan Bukit Fraser-Raub (pix), near here, today.

Mohd Ariff, 37, said he along with four family members were coming down the road when they met several other cars trapped by the landslide ahead of them. They all then had a discussion as how to deal with the matter best, and to consider if there was a way to head downhill.

“This is the scariest vacation for me ever. Seeing the landslide before my eyes and being trapped in the middle of the hill road. Thankfully there was phone reception for me to call for help,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He estimated that there were over 20 cars trapped, along with three motorcycles, and after discussions, they decided to go up to Fraser’s Hill before going down towards the direction of Kuala Kubu Bharu, Selangor.

“As we were heading up to Fraser’s Hill, another landslide occurred, resulting in my car and nine others trapped. Although shocked, I am grateful that the landslide did not happen when I was going pass the stretch, otherwise worse things would have happened.

“We tried to inspect the road to see if we had enough room to squeeze through, but there was none. I contacted many authorities to seek help, including the police and Roadcare services to inform them that we were trapped,” he said.

Mohd Ariff said the authorities asked for detailed information about the number of people that were trapped, and tried to calm him down before informing him that help would take time to arrive as the landslide further down the hill had caused the road to be inaccessible.

At that time, Mohd Ariff estimated there were 32 adults and eight children from all nine trapped vehicles, and as an extra effort, he also used his social media to spread news of the incident.

“Alhamdulillah, after two hours of being trapped, I was contacted by the Roadcare services and the police who informed me that help was on the way. They said that the police from Fraser’s Hill were headed our way, but we might need to walk out because there was no other way through.

“And yes, we did have to walk for 15 mins to the waiting vehicles on the other side of the landslide to return back to Fraser’s Hill. That was the only way out and we had to abandon our vehicles,” he said.

Mohd Ariff, who was at the tourist destination since Friday explained he was contacted by Tourism Pahang, to express its sympathies over the entire issue.

He hoped that Tourism Pahang would help them with accommodations for tonight, as they all had not made any bookings and were concerned if all the hotels in Fraser’s Hill were fully booked. -Bernama