Visitors in recreational areas will be asked to leave if not fully vaccinated - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Those visiting recreational areas will be told to leave if they have not been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, said Bukit Aman Department of Internal Security and Public Order deputy director Datuk Mastor Mohd Ariff. (pix)

He said police had dispatched monitoring teams to all recreational areas to ensure that visitors are fully vaccinated and complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“We understand that the people are under stress and, in enforcing the law, being humane is important in helping the community,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

He said the monitoring teams found that there were fewer visitors at these recreational locations yesterday despite it being a public holiday in conjunction with Malaysia Day compared to last Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gombak District Police chief ACP Zainal Mohamed Mohamed said they issued seven compound notices for SOP violations and 46 traffic summonses to visitors at the Sungai Pisang waterfall area, here.

“The compounds issued were for various offences, including no physical distancing from each other visitors,“ he said in a statement.

-Bernama