Visitors to pubs, night clubs must undergo RTK-Ag self-test before entering premises

PUTRAJAYA: Patrons of licensed pubs and nightclubs will have to take a Covid-19 self-test within 24 hours before entering the premises beginning May 15.

If the customer does not perform the test, the premises can conduct an RTK-Ag (Antigen Rapid Test Kit) test on the customer and must ensure that the customer’s Covid-19 test result is negative.

It is among the guidelines listed under the Licensed Pubs and Nightclub Operations Protocol effective this Saturday (May 14), issued by the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT).

KPKT in a statement today informed that the protocol had been uploaded on the website of the National Security Council (MKN).

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin was previously reported to have said that the negative list under the NSC’s standard operating procedure (SOP) would be dropped from May 15, and nightclubs were the only businesses under the negative list to have ceased operations since the pandemic began in March 2020.

KPKT said the protocol for the operation of licensed pubs and nightclubs was issued as a reference to all relevant industry players after obtaining views from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The protocol takes into account the high-risk factors of Covid-19 infection in pubs and nightclubs as the premises are indoor with inadequate ventilation, besides the difficulty to fully observe SOPs such as physical distancing and the wearing of face masks.

According to the protocol, customers must always wear a face mask while on the premises except during eating, drinking and dancing activities.

The premises are allowed to operate at 100 per cent capacity including the dance floor, while the operating hours are in accordance with the conditions of the license and permit of the respective local authorities.

“KPKT calls on all licensed pub and nightclub industry players to comply with the important matters outlined in the protocol to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases in the Transition to Endemic phase,“ the ministry added. — Bernama