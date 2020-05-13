Visits allowed only on first day of festivals: Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The National Security Council (NSC) has decided to limit visits in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Pesta Kaamatan and Hari Gawai to only the first day of the festivals in view of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the visits should involve only close family members and up to a maximum of 20 people per day.

“This maximum number of 20 people per day is also subject to the size of the residence to ensure social distancing procedures can be practised. For example, for a 600 square feet flat, having 20 together is too many and difficult for observing social distancing. So, maybe the number needs to be reduced (in this case).

“Do observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) on healthcare practices like wearing of face masks, using hand sanitisers and washing hands with soap during visitations,” he told a daily press conference on the CMCO, here today.

Ismail Sabri said the people should adhere to these practices to avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 cases as had happened in other countries.

Ismail Sabri said the people should show discipline to avoid mass gatherings and to take responsibility for their own safety and that of their family although restrictions had been eased to allow them to celebrate together.

“For the sake of our own safety, we should decide who can celebrate with us. This is because senior citizens are a high-risk group and our presence may pose a great danger to them,” he added.

He stressed that the traditional practice of holding open house during festivals is banned under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

The government has extended the CMCO by four weeks to June 9 to further contain the spread of Covid-19. - Bernama