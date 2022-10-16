Visual impairment not an excuse to stop living life

PETALING JAYA: Visual impairment did not stop 70-year-old Thavasothy Mailvaganam Pillai from achieving his goals and is now juggling careers as a part-time lecturer and singer for the Malaysian Association for the Blind (MAB).

Thavasothy who performed at the Deepavali Charity Concert advised fellow Malaysians as well as individuals with disabilities to not easily give up when life gets tough.

“The performance by the others and I are proof that we never let our visual impairment stop us and we are equally as capable in achieving what we want in life.

“I’m really thankful to MAB and others for holding the charity concert in conjunction with the upcoming Deepavali celebration,“ he said when met by reporters after the event at the Petaling Jaya City Council hall, here, today.

Thavasothy was one of the six visually-impaired artistes who performed at the charity concert organised for the first time by MAB.

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Manoghayathiri Manogaran gave an impeccable performance of ‘Ovvoru Pookalume’ (Every Flower), a Tamil song originally performed by Indian singer, K.S. Chithra.

Manoghayathiri said she chose the song in the hope of instilling energy and motivation in individuals with disabilities.

MAB chief executive officer, George Thomas said the organisation aimed to raise RM25,000 through the charity concert, besides to create awareness and opportunities for the blind and visually impaired.

He added that as of June this year, 53,372 individuals in the country had registered as visually impaired.

MAB was established in 1951 as the premier organisation for the blind, serving and advocating for the visually-impaired community in Malaysia. - Bernama