Visually impaired elderly sisters receive special visit from minister

ARAU: Three visually impaired elderly sisters in Kampung Titi Besi, near here received a special visit from the Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz today.

The youngest sister Che Zainah Ibrahim, 69, said she was grateful because there were people who were willing to help them and ease their burden.

“Alhamdulillah, we had been living in a dilapidated house and slept together in a small room...sometimes our knees hurt and we had difficulty breathing.

“Now everyone has their own room...thank you very much for this kindness,” she told Bernama today.

Earlier Tengku Zafrul presented a cheque worth RM10,000 as a contribution to repair the sisters’ house under the Is’ad al Usrah initiative, which is part of the programme organised by the Ministry of Finance and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM).

Previously Bernama reported that the sisters, Halijah Ibrahim, 80, Che Manai Ibrahim, 74 and Che Zainah who have lived in the same house since childhood admitted that they were happy living together, doing all the housework and earning a living selling handmade crafts and ‘kekabu’ pillows.

Meanwhile, YADIM chief executive officer Tuan Kamarul Arief Tuan Soh said the repair work was done by ‘gotong royong’ and completed in a short time.- Bernama