Vital to instil altruistic values, openness in young leaders: Mohd Zuki

PUTRAJAYA: Altruistic values and openness must be instilled and nurtured in every young leader to serve the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) and country in the best and most effective way.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali said altruism refers to prioritising the happiness and welfare of others above one’s own, while openness is an effective communication pattern.

“The altruistic value among these young leaders is seen when our country is being tested by a major flood that has destroyed property.

“Right now, I am impressed and moved by the many civil servants and youths who are willing to sacrifice their time and energy to volunteer to help the flood victims,” he said in his keynote address in conjunction with the Global Young Executive Forum 2022 (FEMG22) organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) here today.

His speech text was read by KBS secretary-general Datuk M. Jana Santhiran.

Mohd Zuki said the role of young leaders in cultivating altruistic and open nature can also create stability and well-being for the Malaysian Family in general.

He said that the open nature can provide multiple benefits to the organisation as brilliant ideas can emerge and create a harmonious atmosphere in the organisation.

Apart from that, the integrity aspect should be made a priority, among others, involving three things, namely intellect, passion and action, he added.

“The issue of integrity needs to be emphasised and not taken lightly. I hope that all these young leaders will remain committed to delivering the best service with integrity,” he said.

He also reminded the young leaders serving abroad that they are “ambassadors of the government” and “diplomats” who are a reflection of the public service in Malaysia and must therefore conduct themselves with decency in every matter up to the decision-making stage.

The inaugural FEMG22 was attended by youths from the public service and young leaders from various sectors with the aim of improving knowledge and understanding of the value of leadership and strengthening knowledge of the country’s current direction and issues. - Bernama