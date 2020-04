GEORGE TOWN: The mere injection of stimulus packages into the economy will not suffice in the long-term, says Datuk Seri Lee Kah Choon.

“It is more important to reform how businesses are conducted in the post - Covid-19 pandemic era,“ said the special investment adviser to the Penang Chief Minister.

Lee said investors and employers cannot ignore that things may not return to normalcy due to the enormous impact Covid –19 has caused to the global economy.

Moving forward, Lee opined that Malaysia does not only need a comprehensive stimulus package to offset its changing fortunes but to steer the economy into one which is productive and cost competitive.

Providing two stimulus packages can help in the short- term but the longer-term challenge is to put the country back onto its growth traction, he said.

Penang is versatile enough to navigate these uncertainties and seek out fresh opportunities as it is a state that drives 30% of the nation’s export and contributes 77% of trade surpluses, he noted in a statement.

It is also a regional manufacturing hub for medical devices and electrical and electronics components and finished products,

However, Lee said Penang must execute the following reforms.

“It must hasten the process for new investors to commence their operations, to facilitate the recovery of the small medium enterprises, to generate more jobs and to formulate new strategies to woo investors,“ he said.

To generate job openings, Lee said Penang needs to diversify its manufacturing base by rapid digitalisation, higher rate of e–commerce use and more acceptance of the work-from-home culture.

It can also expand the product range for its medical equipment, perhaps to be part of the global supply chain for personal protective equipment (PPE) and to offer new parts for the expansion of a digitalisised global economy.

Penang should also diversify from consumer electronics to industrial applications from components to modules, telecommunications infrastructure and data centre applications.

The state must also continue to promote the Global Business Service (GBS) segment by making Penang a regional hub for it.

Penang currently has more than 60 GBS compliant companies providing more than 12,000 high paying positions.

Countries that contain the virus swiftly by putting in place effective environment, health and safety (EHS) protocols, will likely be among the first nations to recover economically, Lee said.

Lee said revitalising the country into a productive mode is the key to unlocking the present slowdown amid the worries of a recession setting in, especially with the current depressive global outlook.