SANDAKAN: Newly-elected Sandakan MP Vivian Wong was overcome by emotion as she walked towards the bench where her late father Datuk Stephen Wong last sat in Parliament before his untimely death due to a heart attack on March 28.

“One of the hardest things I’ve to do today is to bid goodbye to my father’s seat in Parliament,” she wrote in a post on her Facebook page.

Vivian, 30, thanked Dewan Rakyat Secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah for initiating a ceremony for the handover of her father’s name plaque.

She went on to say how she missed her father’s voice and the sound of his footsteps as well as the nickname he used to call her by.

“I miss all of you. I miss your words of wisdom, your sense of humour and I miss eating durian with you!

“Not a day goes by when I don’t imagine what life would be like if you were still around. You’ve left people with a lot of good memories of you,” she continued in her post.

Vivian also mentioned how people remembered her father who was then serving his second term as Sandakan MP, as someone who would always try to help the people, which gave her comfort and the inspiration to be the daughter he had groomed her to be.

During her time in Kuala Lumpur this week, she had her first meeting after the May 11 by-election with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng to discuss a few critical issues in Sandakan that required urgent attention.

The issues included the Sandakan Airport runway extension, Duchess of Kent Hospital’s needs, and housing.

In the Sandakan parliamentary by-election on May 11, Vivian retained her father’s seat for DAP by defeating four other candidates with an even bigger majority of 11,521 votes. Her father secured a majority of 10,098 votes in the 14th general election. - Bernama