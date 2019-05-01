Vivian Wong brings youthful dynamism: Kit Siang

SANDAKAN: DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang has described the party’s candidate for the Sandakan by-election Vivian Wong Shir Yee as “just what the doctor ordered”.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that at just 30 years, Wong brings about the youthful dynamism that the constituents need to see more positive change.

Having worked with her father, the late Datuk Stephen Wong Tien Fatt, who was the incumbent and State Minister of Health and People’s Well-being in serving the people of Sandakan, he said they (constituents) could expect continuity complemented with youthful energy.

He said Wong had also been involved in social work abroad to help the less fortunate through her involvement with non-governmental organisations.

“If there are people saying Wong (Vivian) is inexperienced it is entirely not true and she should be given a chance to be a politician of calibre and bring the voice of the people of Sandakan to Parliament,” he said at a DAP rally in Taman Matahari here last night.

Also present were Wong, Tanjung Papat assemblyman and Sabah DAP deputy chairman Frankie Poon Ming Fung and Sabah DAP publicity secretary Phoong Jin Zhe.

Lim said the choice of Wong as its candidate for the by-election was in line with the party’ stand to introduce young candidates so that the voice of the youth was heard “loud and clear” for the progress of the nation.

According to him, Wong’s focus would be spurring the local economy and job creation, involving the tourism, education and health sectors.

He said the government under the Pakatan Harapan coalition had given its commitment to “bring to life” Sandakan’s economy and among the projects towards this end was the RM80 million Sandakan Airport expansion project as was announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng recently.

This project would certainly boost Sandakan’s tourism industry, he said.

The by-election is a five-cornered fight which also involves PBS’ Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three independent candidates.

Early voting is on May 7 and polling on May 11. — Bernama