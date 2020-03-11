VM2020 activities to go on as planned, says Tourism Malaysia DG

KUALA LUMPUR: All tourism activities for Visit Malaysia 2020 (VM2020) will continue as planned, according to Tourism Malaysia director-general Datuk Musa Yusof.

However, Musa said any changes and delays would depend on the latest developments of the Covid-19 virus.

The target remained to attract 30 million foreign tourists to the country and register RM100 billion in tourism receipts, he said.

“The World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) also said that it is too early for us to revise that target ... we will continue to look at the development of Covid-19 and make decisions.

“It is a matter of policy and it will be decided by the minister (Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri) and the Cabinet,“ he told reporters after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Visa Malaysia, here today.

On VM2020’s promotional programmes abroad, Musa said the agency would evaluate the need to organise them based on the level of preparation of Tourism Malaysia representatives in the countries involved.

“We will also review the appropriate promotional methods including through consultations with tourism representatives in those countries,“ he said.

Following the spread of Covid-19, he said the health tourism segment in the country was seen to be receiving increasing attention especially tourists from neighbouring countries who were seeking treatment in the country. - Bernama