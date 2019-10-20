VMY 2020: Transportation systems must be prepared, says Loke

SEREMBAN: Transportation industry players must make careful planning and preparations ahead of Visit Malaysia Year 2020 (VMY 2020) which is expected to attract a high number of tourists to the country, according to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said this included airport, tour bus, e-hailing and taxi services.

“Preparations have been going for quite some time and indeed the Ministry of Transport is the supporting ministry for VMY 2020. The most important entry points are the airports, so the airline companies must be prepared.

“Tour buses, public transportation, taxis and e-hailing services must be ready to receive more visitors and this is an opportunity for them to earn more income,” he told reporters after opening the (Transportation Sector) Career and Education Carnival 2019, here yesterday.

Also present was State Human Resources, Plantation and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman J. Arul Kumar.

Loke said the government spent a significant amount of money promoting VMY 2020, to create a positive impact on the country as well as the people.

Apart from VMY 2020, he said next year would be an important year as several international events among them the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference and the Transport Conference and Exhibition have been scheduled to be held in the country. - Bernama