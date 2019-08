SEREMBAN: Police have mooted the idea of airing voice recordings of the family of missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, to lure her out of the jungle.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said in a media update that discussions were going on with the family and if they agreed, the method would be incorporated into the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation.

Mohd Nor credited Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor with the idea.

He said the recording would be played on loud speakers repeatedly. “We will also try to call out Nora’s name during the operation,” he added.

“Perhaps she is tired by now and sleeping somewhere. If she hears her family’s voices, we believe it will wake her up,” he said.

The SAR operation, which entered its fifth day today, now involves 252 police and military rescue personnel.

It also includes the use of helicopters from the police Air Wing Unit (PGU) and drones.

Mohd Nor said that the team was still focusing its search on the area within the same radius, which stretches over 6 km from where the teen was originally reported missing.

He urged members of the public with information on the girl’s whereabouts to step forward and that police will not hesitate to launch an immediate search operation based on any information given to them.

“We also welcome efforts by all, regardless of religion, to offer prayers for the girl’s safe return,” he added.