Volunteer policewoman nabbed for posting insulting comment on Facebook

JOHOR BAHRU: A volunteer policewoman was detained last night for allegedly posting an insulting comment on Facebook.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the Johor Bahru Selatan (JBS) police headquarters received a report made by a senior police officer who read the viral posting at 10.22 pm yesterday.

“The comment by an FB account was referring to an individual believed to have offensive and outrageous motives.

“The 39-year-old woman was detained at 10.58 pm in Endau, Mersing,” he said in a statement today.

The case is being investigated under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

Earlier, a Facebook page posted a question “Bila sebut Madani, apa yang terlintas di fikiran anda?” (When Madani is mentioned, what comes to your mind?).

The suspect then wrote an insulting comment, which has since been deleted, believed to be directed at someone. -Bernama