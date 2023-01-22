Vote-buying claim: T’ganu Umno asked to lodge EC, MACC reports

PONTIAN: Terengganu Umno has been asked to lodge a report with the Election Commission (EC) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) pertaining to allegations of vote-buying during the 15th general election (GE15).

Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan this has to be done to enable the authorities to carry out further investigations into the allegations.

“I was made to understand that apparently during the (election) campaign, there were parties that gave RM150 to youths, RM300 to undergraduates, RM600 to persons with disabilities and retirees, and the money is believed to have been handed out several days before polling day.

“I hope things are not being done to confuse Muslims on issues like this, changing fatwas at their whims and fancies. If they give (it is considered) charity, but if it was us, it’s corruption. To me, this has violated EC regulations.

He was speaking to reporters after visiting Pontian MCA leader Datuk Ng Sea in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration here today.

On Jan 3, Terengganu Umno filed a petition to annul the results of the Kuala Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman parliamentary contests during GE15. The seats were won by PAS candidates.

The petition was filed at the Kuala Terengganu High Court on Jan 3, in accordance with the Election Offences Act 1954.

Last Friday, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said the giving of cash during the election campaign did not violate any rules because it was considered merely an act of charity.

Today, Perikatan Nasional (PN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin claimed that the coalition has strong evidence to deny allegations that PN bribed voters in GE15. - Bernama