Vote on anti-party hopping bill expected in Dewan Rakyat today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat meeting today is expected to see the winding up of the debate and a vote on the Constitutional (Amendment) Bill (No. 3) 2022 on Provisions Preventing Members of Parliament from Switching Parties.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is expected to wind up the debate on the bill at 2.30 pm.

The bill needs a two-thirds majority support to be approved in the Dewan Rakyat.

According to the Order Paper on Parliament’s official website, the debate on the bill will continue for a second day after the question-and-answer session.

A total of 41 Members of Parliament (MPs) took part in the debate yesterday.

At the Minister’s Question Time session, Datuk Dr Hasan Bahrom (PH-Tampin) will pose a question on the Orang Asli Development Plan to the Rural Development Minister.

At the question-and-answer session, Datuk Seri Azizah Mohd Dun (Bersatu-Beaufort) will ask the Home Minister for statistics according to states on unlicensed money lending cases like those involving Ah Long, scammers and online gambling in the country.

Also listed is a question by Hassan Abdul Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister on the steps taken by the ministry to ensure supplies of chicken and chicken eggs remain uninterrupted and affordable to the people.

Apart from this, the issue of COVID-19 vaccine will be raised by Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz (PAS-Bachok), who will ask the Health Minister to state the number of children who have yet to be vaccinated and the government’s initiatives to ensure all children will get vaccinated.

The current Dewan Rakyat meeting will last for 12 days until Aug 4. — Bernama