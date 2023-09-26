Vote split on introduction of e-sports in schools

PETALING JAYA: In June this year, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said her ministry, through the Electronic Sports Development Strategic Plan 2020 to 2025, wants to create a special space for the development of e-sports in schools.

The ministry would also list the sport as part of co-curricular activities and establish e-sports clubs in schools. However, there are two schools of thought on her plans.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Faculty of Education Sports and Recreational Science lecturer Denise Koh said e-sports promotes skills such as teamwork, critical thinking and problem-solving through the participation of multi-player strategy games.

However, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz expressed concern over Yeoh’s suggestion and said introducing e-sports in schools would impact the health of participants in a negative way.

Koh said participating in e-sports has similarities with conventional sports, albeit without the physical activity.

“Just like any conventional sports and activities, students’ discipline and time management are essential in maintaining academic and e-sports performance.”

Koh added that schools and the Education Ministry should only select games that would develop and instil relevant soft skills similar to co-curriculum activities.

She added that there are many games targeted at specific age groups.

“In the e-sports world, there are also different categories of games such as sport, fighting, real-time strategy with single player and team events.

“Schools or organisers should carefully consider matters when selecting games to ensure it is age appropriate.

“We need to recognise that e-sports athletes also need trainers, physiotherapists and psychologists to assist them. This is especially important if children are allowed to start young.”

Koh said Malaysia now has its market and provides job opportunities to those who excel in e-sports.

“In Malaysia, sports scholarships from the Education Ministry have included e-sports in their list.”

She said some private colleges and universities in the country also grant scholarships to e-sports athletes, whether it is a one-off or as a policy.

“If the ministry makes e-sports a co-curriculum selection for students, it will allow teachers to closely monitor those participating in it so that they do not allocate more time to it compared with school lessons.”

She said the main concern of parents would be their children’s academic performance, as it is critical for their future.

However, Koh said the potential to earn a living through e-sports is increasing.

“Parents may look at this as an opportunity for their children, especially for those doing poorly in their academic performance.”

Azizan said while the potential to develop e-sports in Malaysia is good, it would be inappropriate to introduce it in schools, given its addictive effects.

“MMA is deeply concerned with the plan to introduce e-sports in schools. There is enough evidence that it leads to social, emotional, addictive and psychological problems such as depression and aggression.”

She said prolonged screen time could cause eye problems and encourage unhealthy eating habits.

“We advise the government against introducing e-sports in schools, given its potential negative impact on health. Instead, the government should go all out to promote and encourage physical sports among our youths.”

A parent, Hamidah Shamsuddin, who has three children aged between 12 and 16, said: “I think Yeoh is a good minister. She is hardworking and smart too. But this plan to introduce e-sports in schools doesn’t sit well with me.

“The government should have discussed the plan with all stakeholders, including educators and parents before considering it.”