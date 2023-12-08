Vote to elevate Selangor: Azmin Ali

HULU KELANG: After casting his vote Hulu Kelang candidate Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said: “We must elevate Selangor to become an economic powerhouse for Malaysia.

“Selangor is already the biggest contributor to the nations economy but there is still more to be done.

“To achieve a super SMART Selangor, we need to enact a comprehensive economic plan.”

Azmin said there are a few things that can be done to boost the economy.

“We need to build more confidence for foreign investors to continue to invest in Malaysia.

“More must also be done more to build a silver economy where pensioners can contribute.”