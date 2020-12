PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said the federal government could collapse at the third reading of Budget 2021 in Parliament today.

The former prime minister called on the 222 MPs to vote at the reading based on their conscience.

“If the government loses, then I hope those in Parliament will begin to think not about themselves but about the nation,” Mahathir said in a joint press conference with Gua Musang MP Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah yesterday.

“If the government falls, there will be a need for a new government. Unless we have a general election, the only way to form a new government is for the MPs to choose a government dedicated to serving the people.”

Mahathir said he does not have a line-up for a new government if the current coalition falls, but he wants to see MPs serving the people.

When asked if Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak could potentially be part of the new government, he said: “Anwar has no contact with me, and I will not accept a government that is led by Najib.”

Mahathir said he and Razaleigh have the experience to contribute to the country’s welfare and make Malaysia “the Asian Tiger” again.

Meanwhile, Tunku Razaleigh said the current government does not instil confidence as there is no proper structure to convince foreign investors.

“Our currency is hurt, and when there is no economic growth, there is no job opportunities and unemployment will rise.”

Any type of movement control order (MCO) should be more targeted in specific areas and other areas which are not affected should be left out, he said, adding that this is to minimise disruption to economic activities.

“Boosting our economy should be given greater priority,” Tunku Razaleigh said.

“We should do much more to assist our poorer and more vulnerable rakyat. We must do whatever it takes to ensure that no one goes hungry, even for a day. Hunger, if it happens, would be the greatest sin of our society and the government has the responsibility to ensure that it must not happen.”

Tunku Razaleigh urged the government to be extra careful in the procurement of Covid-19 vaccines, that must be suitable for our climate.

“My main concern is the Pfizer mRNA vaccine, that uses a new technology and must be stored at -80°C. It is being used on humans now for the first time (in UK), with its clinical trials done in a very rushed manner.”

On the closure of many schools and universities, he said: “There are many rural areas that do not have internet access and there is a compelling reason now for the government to do more to bridge the digital divide,” he added.