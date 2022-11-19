Voter claims someone else voted in his name

PETALING JAYA: A voter claims he was barred from voting because someone voted in his name, Malaysiakini reports.

The man, who identified himself as Jega, says he tried to vote at SK Petaling 1 & 2.

“When I was in the polling room, I found someone had voted in my name.

“When I checked, it turns out the other person’s IC number was different but he had voted using my name,“ he reportedly in a video circulated to the media by Pakatan Harapan’s Lembah Pantai campaign team.

Besides Jega, another voter in Rawang had a similar experience and lodged a police report.