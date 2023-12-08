Voter praises efficient voting process in Ampang

Leena Lucy Lopez, 52, said she left her home in Klang early this morning and was at the voting centre by 8.20am.

AMPANG: A voter at SK Lembah Jaya, here was full of praise for the Election Commission (EC) and the efficient way her voting process took place.

Leena Lucy Lopez, 52, said she left her home in Klang early this morning and was at the voting centre by 8.20am. “Everything from having our NRIC checked to lining up at the proper channel to vote was handled smoothly.

“I was surprised how efficient everything was. But there was one problem though. I am left handed and they insisted on inking my finger on the left hand.

“I was worried that I may smudge the ballot paper and it will be deemed “spoilt’. I think we should have the option to have our finger on either hand inked.”