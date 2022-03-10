Voters advised to cast ballots according to recommended time slots

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 2,539,606 registered voters for the Johor state election which polling is this Saturday (March 12), have been advised to go out and cast their ballots according to the time suggested by the Election Commission through the MySPR Semak application.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the time recommended for each voters to go out and cast their votes is stated in the application.

He said that for voters who could not do so at the recommended time, they could got to the polls whenever they are free from 8 am to 6 pm or according to the opening hours of their respective polling centres.

“However, voters are advised not to cast their ballots at the last minute and to always abide by all laws, regulations and special guidelinesto prevent the spread of COVID-19 on polling day,” he said in a statement today.

He also reminded voters to bring their identity cards and voting information records and show them to the first polling clerk to facilitate the checking of their names as well as for the smooth running of the voting process.

“Voters are also advised to keep their identity cards safe and not hand them over to anyone except the election officials at their respective polling stations,” he added.

At the same time, Ikmalrudin called on the public to go out and vote in the state election this Saturday to fulfil their responsibilities and urged them to check their voting information in advance before polling day through https://pengundi.spr.gov.my, MySPR Semak application or the EC Hotline at 03-8892 7018.

He said a total of 2,539,606 voters out of 2,597,742 voters are eligible to cast their ballots this Saturday, while 21,407 were early voters and 36,729 are postal voters. - Bernama