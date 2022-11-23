Voters’ anger at BN has nothing to do with race and religion: Analysts

PETALING JAYA: Race and religion did not have much impact on Malay voters in the general election, analysts said.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, their effects were mainly felt seen the rural areas.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia political analyst Mazlan Ali told The Malaysian Insight that if race and religion were important, PAS would have won the election.

He said the anger was due to Umno and Barisan Nasional leaders’ involvement in corruption and abuse of power cases.

“One of the reasons for a strong Malay swing towards Perikatan Nasional is because of anger at Umno and BN.

“It’s an issue of integrity, of Umno leaders being corrupt and abusing the power they have... leaders such as president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PN made a clean sweep, mainly through PAS, in Kelantan, Terengganu, Perlis, Kedah and Pahang.

PAS bagged 49 seats, the most among all the parties in the general election.

Another analyst, Tunku Mohar Tunku Mohd Mokhtar, also agrees and thinks that the BN campaign fell flat, even though the leaders were the ones who pushed for an early election that fell during monsoon period.

He said the BN campaign adopted old school tactics while PH and PN made good use of the internet and social media.