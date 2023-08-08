Voters in six states urged to fulfil responsibility this Saturday: EC chairman

SHAH ALAM: Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh has called on all voters involved in the six state elections and the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election to exercise their right to vote on Saturday.

“We urged all voters to fulfil their responsibility to vote. We also hope that the voter turnout will exceed 86 per cent recorded in the last 15th General Election,” he told reporters after inspecting the early voting process at the Selangor Police Contingent Headquarters today.

Abdul Ghani said the early voting process for military and police personnel and their spouses in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Terengganu and Kelantan had a lively start as of 9 am and hoped that the voter turnout would also be high.

In the meantime, he said the election campaign in the six states went smoothly so far without any untoward incidents.

Regarding the election results, Abdul Ghani said he hoped for an earlier announcement compared to past elections based on the performance during the nominations on July 29.

“Insya-Allah, we are currently upgrading the system and hope to make the announcement as soon as possible. In fact, during the nominations, the candidates’ list for all six states was already out by 1 pm,” he said. - Bernama