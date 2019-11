PONTIAN: The last five days of campaign in the Tanjung Piai by-election will see a major shift in the voters’ outlook and thereby decide victory for the contesting party.

Pakatan Harapan (PH) deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) said despite talks of Barisan Nasional (BN) getting rousing reception, support should not be solely based on ceramah attendance.

On the other hand, PH has it own ways of evaluating the people’s support for PH, he said.

“All PH partners are working, they know ... the situation is quite dynamic. In any election, the situation will get more dynamic as the polling day approaches.

“Today may be like this, morning was different, evening will be different and even at night as well. The last five days will give a major impact to changes in voters’ attitude towards the contesting parties,” said Muhyiddin who is also Bersatu president.

The Pagoh MP told reporters when asked to comment on the progress of BN campaign which seemed to be gaining positive reaction.

Therefore, he hoped with the involvement of the top PH leadership such as Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad who is also expected to go to the ground, there would be room and opportunities for all leaders to explain issues relating to the PH government as well as at state level.

“So this would give confidence to voters on what we are doing in future,” said Muhyiddin who is the Home Minister.

The Tanjung Piai by-election sees PH candidate Karmaine Sardini being opposed by Barisan Nasional (BN)’s Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng, Gerakan candidate Wendy Subramaniam and Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa) president Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz as well as two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar.

When asked on allegations that there was still a gap between government officers and PH government, Muhyiddin conceded the issue was still there as PH has just started its administration one and a half years ago and needed more time.

“We took over a government which was shaped by BN for 61 years. In the government system, government officers are more familiar with the policies practised by the previous government.

“As such, we are addressing the matter so that they understand the policies of PH government. (However) They should be committed as practised in a democratic system and government officers must be loyal to the government of the day.

“It is the duty of government officers to manage the government’s administration. It would not be fair if they did not carry out the responsibilities assigned,” he added.

Therefore, Muhyiddin hoped it would be resolved soon to assist in the implementation of policies more effectively.

“What is important is how members of the administration or government officers could forge closer cooperation quickly. I think the PH government leadership is open to that,” he said. — Bernama