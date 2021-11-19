Voters prefer to prioritise jobs, tired of political shenanigans

MALACCA: Life carries on as usual, with no sense of election day looming on Saturday.

Previously all road junctions and available space would be adorned with flags of political parties, but not this time.

No people are going around urging voters to pick one party over another.

The public is just carrying on business as usual, and most seem ‘unaware’ there is an election.

The one thing that seems to stand out is that many voters may not cast their ballot tomorrow.

Voter, Ahmad Abdullah, 48, said he had other pressing matters to attend, and if he had the time, he might cast his vote.

“My personal business is more important to me as we have been shut down for nearly two years,“ he told theSun.

The lorry driver said making deliveries helps him earn extra, and Saturday is one of his busy days.

Fariz Mizan, a 32-year-old hotel worker, claimed he was requested to work an extra shift and chose to do so rather than vote.

“I need the money, and I was jobless over the last 16 months. Now that I have the opportunity to earn extra, I am not giving it up,“ he said.

Office worker Teh Kim Seng,38, said his nephew was getting married and he would be busy with the wedding arrangements.

He added he will not have any free time to cast his vote.

Speaking to theSun, a Pakatan Harapan (PH) official and onother from Barisan Nasional (BN), said voter fatigue has creeped in.

“Many people are unhappy at how the government has been changing at both Federal and state level,“ they said.

The PH official said people want the government to get on with the job of governing the country.

He said many voters he spoke to were worried about earning their next dollar because of the economic uncertainty.

Whilst the BN official said many voters had promised to turn up at the voting centre on Saturday.

“I believe this was just lip service to get us to move on because they were merely saying yes to everything without questioning us,“ he said.