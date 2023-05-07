Voters still need ‘personal touch’ during campaign period - Analysts

KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the widespread use of social media, voters, especially the Malay community, still require a ‘personal touch’ or a face-to-face campaign approach during the 14-day campaign period ahead of the six state elections, which analysts deem to be appropriate.

Political analyst from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia’s (UTM) Razak Faculty Perdana Centre, Dr Mazlan Ali said that with polling day set on a Saturday, it would also allow outstation voters to return to their hometowns to fulfill their obligation.

“For the state elections this time, the EC (Election Commission) seems to be very comprehensive from the point of view of its (date) selection, because it will give room to outstation voters to return home.

“So there will be no complaints (from voters), and it will certainly contribute to an increase in voter turnout,“ he said when asked to comment on the announcement of the important dates for the upcoming state polls by the EC today.

His view was supported by Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Malay Rulers Institution Chair fellow Mujibu Abd Muis who said the date selection had taken into account the convenience of voters to go out to vote.

However, he said the authorities and EC should focus on the monitoring and enforcement aspects throughout the campaign period to avoid sensitive issues from being raised by the candidates.

“There is concern that with the 14-day campaign period, sensitive issues will be raised, considering the fact we have seen even before this, the opposition has used a lot of inappropriate issues that touch on the sensitivities of religion, race and royalty,” he said.

EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh today announced Aug 12 as the polling date for the state elections to be held in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

July 29 has been set for the nomination of candidates, while early voting will take place on Aug 8.

A total of 9.7 million voters are involved in the six state elections. -Bernama