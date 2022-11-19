Voting at 11 polling centres in Baram suspended due to adverse weather

KUALA LUMPUR: The voting at 11 polling centres in the Baram parliamentary constituency in Sarawak for the 15th General Election (GE15) was suspended due to adverse weather, the Election Commission (EC) chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh announced in a statement today.

He said the adverse weather condition had also prevented EC officers from reaching the polling centres, either by air, water or land route.

The polling centres involved were at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Long Naah; SK Long Luteng; RH TK Matthew Belulok Lalo Kpg. Lepo Gah; SK Long Sait; SK Long Tungan; SK Long Moh; SK Long Mekabar; SK Long Jekitan; SK Long; SK Lio Mato; and SK Long Banga.

“The new date of polling for those centres will be announced later or once the situation is safe for the officers and voters,” he said. - Bernama