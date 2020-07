PETALING JAYA: A total of 20,816 registered voters will cast their ballots today in Chini, Pahang, to determine which of the three candidates - Mohd Sharim Md Zain from BN, Tengku Zainul Hisham Tengku Hussin and Mohd Shukri Mohd Ramli, who are contesting as independents - will represent them.

This is the first by-election conducted during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, and extra measures have been prepared by the Election Commission (EC) to ensure there is as little contact between the voters and the officers as possible.

Among the measures taken include that the officer helps to brush the indelible ink on the voter’s left index finger instead of dipping the ink, and that the voters wear disposable gloves before they are given their ballots to cast their vote.

EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom is leading the EC in monitoring the voting process.

Perikatan Nasional parties PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia have opted out of the contest to make way for Umno, while Pakatan Harapan had also decided not to field a candidate.

The post became vacant following the death of the incumbent, BN’s Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun, 60, of a heart attack on May 6.

There are 13 voting centres, with 65 polling channels opened, and some 838 people on duty to facilitate today’s voting which takes place from 8am to 5.30pm.

The EC is expecting a voter turnout of 70% and has appointed 32 election observers from government agencies, NGOs and qualified individuals to monitor the election process.

The by-election result is expected to be announced later this evening.