Voting centres for Pelangai by-election open at 8 am today

BENTONG: A total of nine polling centres with 30 channels opened at 8 am today for the Pelangai state by-election.

Three of the centres, namely Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Chemomoi, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kemasul and SK Sungai Kemahal, are in the Felda areas, while the other six centres are Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) (SJKC) Telemong, SMK Seri Pelangai, SK Pelangai, SKJC Manchis, Dewan Serbaguna Sungai Gapoi and Balai Raya Kampung Sungai Perdak.

The Election Commission (EC) has elected 312 officers to be on duty for the voting process, which will involve 16,383 registered electors.

The Pelangai by-election witnessed a three-cornered contest between Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam, Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli, who is using the car symbol. -Bernama