Voting for the Tanjung Piai by-elections begins

PONTIAN: In about 12 hours time, Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN) will find out their fates as constituents of Tanjung Piai cast their ballots for a new member of parliament today.

The coalitions’ candidates, Karmaine Sardini of PH and Datuk Seri Dr Wee Jeck Seng of BN, have also respectively performed their electoral duty and cast their votes around the same time earlier this morning.

Karmaine voted at the SK Telok Kerang, one of the 16 polling centres under the Kukup state-seat constituency, around 8.05am.

Wee, together with his wife Datin Seri Lim Joo Hon, meanwhile performed their electorate duty at the SJKC Yu Ming 1&2 in Pekan Nanas.

The four other contenders of today’s six-cornered contest; Datuk Dr Badhrulhisham Abdul Aziz from Barisan Jemaah Islamiah (Berjasa), Wendy Subramaniam of Gerakan and two independent candidates, Dr Ang Chuan Lock and Faridah Aryani Abd Ghaffar are not registered voters of the Tanjung Piai parliamentary constituency.

The Election Commission (EC) is expecting a 70% turnout from the total 52,471 ordinary voters for today’s election.

The voting process starts at 8am to 5.30pm while the official results is expected to be announce later at night. — Bernama