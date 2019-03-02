Voting process for Semenyih by-election under control: Police

SEMENYIH: The polling process for the Semenyih by-election so far is under control although traffic situation in several locations is reported to be congested.

“The situation at all district polling centres (PDM) are reported to be fine and under control. The police have not received any report on any incident or hot issues,” said Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof.

He told this to reporters after monitoring the situation at the polling centre at the Semenyih Community Hall.

Ahmad Dzaffir said traffic policemen had been stationed at the 24 polling centres in the constituency to monitor traffic flow.

The busy locations included at intersections in Bandar Sunway, Paling Jaya and Sungai Lalang, as well as roads leading to Pekan Semenyih, Batu 26 Beranang and Bandar Rinching and also the Kajang-Semenyih-Beranang trunk road.

Road users who are not involved in the Semenyih by-election are advised to avoid the affected areas and roads.

They are advised to use the alternative roads at Jalan Eco Setia Hill, Jalan Ecoworld and the Lekas Expressway. — Bernama