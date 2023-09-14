Voting process for youth parliament reps to be revamped next year - Johari

KUALA LUMPUR: The voting process for representatives of the Youth Parliament will undergo a major revamp next year, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said this was after the Ministry of Youth and Sports agreed to hand over the project to Parliament to manage.

“The Youth Parliament will be used as an incubator programme to produce a lineup of skilled young leadership.

“We want to see young people who are capable, skilled and educated and have the vision to contribute to the Youth Parliament. We hope the Youth Parliament will be a stepping stone for the youth and, Insha-Allah, become Members of Parliament (MPs) in the future,” he said.

He said this at the launch of the National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations with the Senators and MPs here today.

Ahead of the Malaysia Day celebrations on Sept 16, Johari also urged all parties to work together to increase the country’s competitiveness by setting aside individualism and jointly instilling the national spirit.

“In understanding the National Day and Malaysia Day, racial unity and national integration in Malaysia must be pursued through the five principles of Rukun Negara and the ideals contained in it.

“The spirit of nationhood born from the unity will help build a powerful nation-state and boost Malaysia’s competitiveness in the global arena,” he said.

The national-level Malaysia Day celebration this year will be held at the Unity Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak on Saturday (Sept 16). -Bernama