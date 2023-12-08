Voting suspended at one stream in SK Seri Relau, in Penang

Some 177 voters had already cast their ballots when Perikatan Nasional candidate Ooi Ghee Oon discovered the unsealed ballot box.

GEORGE TOWN: There was a stir at SK Seri Relau voting centre in Paya Terubong when balloting at one stream was forced to be stopped as a ballot box was found unsealed.

Ooi said he will not recognise any of the ballots in that box as valid, and demanded that the Election Commission suspend voting for that stream, which has 719 voters in total.

Election Commission officials said they are investigating the matter.