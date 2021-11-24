VTL-land begins Nov 29, daily quota not exceeding 1,500 travellers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Vaccinated Travel Lane-Land (VTL-Land) between Malaysia and Singapore, which will be launched on Nov 29, will be limited to only bus transportation with a daily quota not exceeding 1,500 travellers at the initial stage.

According to the statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office today, other modes of land transportation will be included in stages with the daily quota of travellers to be increased on weekly basis.

“The VTL-Land initiative aims to facilitate quarantine-free, seamless cross-border movement integrating health protocol, security, and immigration clearance.

“The Singapore-bound designated VTL-Land bus services will use Larkin Sentral Bus Terminal (Larkin Sentral) as the boarding and disembarkation point in Malaysia, whereas Queen Street Terminal (QST) as the boarding and disembarkation point in Singapore,” the statement said.

It said travellers allowed to take part in the VTL-Land are Malaysia and Singapore citizens and Permanent Residents as well as holders of Malaysia and Singapore Long-term Pass.

The travellers must be fully vaccinated and, for unvaccinated children below the age of 12, they must be accompanied by vaccinated parents or guardians.

Eligible travellers will also be subjected to Covid-19 testing and further health requirements determined by the respective countries.

Travellers coming into Malaysia using the VTL-Land need to register at https://mysafetravel.gov.my/ while travellers from Malaysia to Singapore, are required to register at https://go.gov.sg/vtl-portal.

“This registration is compulsory before any purchase of tickets is made,” the statement said.

The statement also said that both Malaysian and Singapore governments were collaborating to launch the VTL on Nov 29 and that the launch of VTL-Land that coincides with the VTL-Air that will enhance further bilateral and economic relations between both countries.

“Apart from workers, the VTL-Land will provide the opportunity for Malaysians and Singaporeans on both sides of the Causeway who have been separated from their families due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to be reunited with their loved ones,” it said.

Malaysia and Singapore have achieved more than 95 per cent rate of the vaccinated adult population and this has offered opportunities for both countries to reopen the land border in a gradual, safe, systematic, and sustainable manner.

Details on the VTL-Land requirements can be found on https://www.miti.gov.my and https://www.safetravel.ica.gov.sg/. — Bernama