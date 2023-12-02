Vulnerability in MyJPJ application resolved before being launched: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The vulnerability identified in the MyJPJ application has been successfully overcome before it was launched on Friday said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Fahmi said the Cyber Security Malaysia (CSM) had identified the vulnerability of the application during the process of developing the application.

“The CSM had screened and carried out investigations on the MyJPJ application and had identified a vulnerability, not a major one but the defect was identified and the Transport Ministry notified.

“I do not have the detailed information but before it was widely used, I myself had contacted the Transport Minister (Anthony Loke Siew Fook) and the matter was resolved,“ he told reporters after attending Lembah Pantai’s Chinese New Year open house in Taman Seri Sentosa, here today.

Fahmi was responding to concerns raised by users about the security aspects of personal data involved in the MyJPJ application.

Last Friday, Loke announced that Malaysians no longer have to display their motor vehicle licences, commonly referred to as road tax, on their private vehicles with immediate effect.

Instead, vehicle owners only need to show the digital version on the JPJ app via phone and the app MyJPJ can be downloaded to the phone.

He said the initiative would be implemented in stages with the first phase covering individual private vehicles and motorcycles owned by Malaysians.

Meanwhile, Fahmi added that CSM has been directed to monitor cyber infrastructure used by the government, including applications and websites, to reduce the risk of being hacked.

“With CSM’s expertise and governed by the laws related to cybersecurity, it can provide protection to the people, ministries and agencies,” he said.

Fahmi urged countries in South East Asia to work closely in tackling issues related to cyber crimes, especially scams which has become rampant.

“Not all cyber crimes happen in the country, meaning calls are made from abroad but Malaysians become victims...therefore there need to be a framework at the Asean level,“ he said.

According to Fahmi, the issue was discussed at the 3rd Asean Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN3) and a number of countries had offered their support for a regulatory framework to ease the process of investigations and to nab those involved in cyber crimes. - Bernama