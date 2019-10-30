VVIPs among those involved in poaching: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: Police said VVIPs or prominent figures are among poachers who prey on animals, including endangered species in Malaysian forests.

Speaking on the developments of an ongoing major blitz against poachers codenamed Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador took a firm stance against poachers.

This includes a shoot-to-kill order to police if they come under threat from poachers.

He also proposed stricter penalties, including mandatory caning for poaching.

He said apart from foreigners, police have received information of the involvement of VVIPs in illegal animal hunting activities.

"If we identify them, I will ensure the firearms they had used are seized,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

“If they are caught in the act, they will face action in court.

“There is no need to hunt for animals in forests in the present age.

“What is in the excitement of eating exotic meats, it makes us arrogant humans.

“To the VVIPs who turn this activity into a hobby, stop this irresponsible behaviour and do not contribute to the destruction of the wildlife.”

Earlier, Abdul Hamid held a high-level meeting with top brass of the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia (FDPM), Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), wildlife conservation non-governmental organisations (NGO) and other agencies to counter the growing menace of poaching.

He said under current laws poachers face a fine of up to RM500,000 and imprisonment of up to five years.

He suggested that the penalties be raised to a RM1 million fine, imprisonment of up to 15 years and mandatory caning.

Abdul Hamid said police have committed 1,073 police personnel of two General Operations Force battalions, marine police and the police air wing to assist the FDPM and Perhilitan in the operations.

He said the personnel are from the elite Orang Asli jungle tracker units called the Senoi Praq.

"The teams will be equipped with the necessary gear and will patrol the jungles on a month-long duty rotation.

“The poachers will be up against the Senoi Praq.

“There have been cases of poachers bullying and harming rangers of the FDPM and Perhilitan.”

“They were threatened with parang and were forced to flee.

“These are our forests and the foreigners dare intrude and threaten our officers.

“I cannot accept this."

Also present at the press conference was Perhilitan deputy director-general (conservation) Datuk Fakhrul Hatta Musa and FDPM deputy director-general (policy and planning) Datuk Zahari Ibrahim.