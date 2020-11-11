Wage subsidy for employers

THE Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) aims to help employers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to sustain businesses and reduce retrenchments, Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz (pix) said yesterday.

He said more than 2.6 million employees and 322,000 employers will benefit from PSU 2.0 following a government allocation of RM11.9 billion announced last month.

“In total, almost RM18 billion has been allocated for programmes under PSU and PSU 2.0,“ he said to a question by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) on the Finance Ministry’s post-recovery movement control order plans.

Tengku Zafrul said the total value of the government’s four economic stimulus and recovery packages was RM305 billion.

In the budget presented last Friday, government expenditure was RM322.5 billion, the largest in the country’s history, he said, adding that the government had allocated RM11.9 billion in the form of one-off assistance.

It is set to benefit more than 16.3 million recipients by providing temporary relief such as one-off cash assistance under the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional, and an additional RM100 one-off payment under Bantuan Sara Hidup, Tengku Zafrul said.