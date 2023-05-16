Wages: Teachers among those to be given priority if country’s revenue increases

MELAKA: Teachers are among the groups of civil servants who will be given priority to receive increases in allowances and salaries if the country’s revenue continues to improve, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is because the government is aware that apart from teachers, the salaries and allowances of civil servants, such as the police and the military, are inadequate.

“In the meantime, we will work to make the economic position more stable and revenue continue to increase, and I have announced that the priority is for civil servants and teachers, including the police and the military because we are aware that their allowances and salaries are insufficient; we should give better treatment,” he said.

He said this to reporters after attending the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Aidilfitri open house with the community, in Tangga Batu parliamentary constituency, here today.

Also present were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Anwar said in the 2023 Budget, the Ministry of Education (MOE) received an additional RM2 billion allocation compared with the previous year, with the focus being on the issue of schools in dilapidated conditions, as well as basic facilities and infrastructure for schools.

Earlier, when launching the 2023 National Teachers’ Day celebration at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), the media reported that the Prime Minister wanted the increase in teachers’ allowances as the government’s focus, but it would be decided once the country’s revenue continues to improve. - Bernama