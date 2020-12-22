Wait for clarification, says Dr Zulkifli over woman’s marriage ceremony abroad

KUALA LUMPUR: All parties have been urged to wait for an explanation from the Johor religious authorities over the marriage of a Malaysian Muslim woman to a hockey player from India, as the matter is still under investigation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al Bakri said he was confident that any form of crisis can be resolved well, as Islam requires its followers to verify information before making observations.

“Screenshots, video recordings, or posts on social media are secondary and tertiary information, that may or may not be authentic.

“In this case, the woman and her family members are much more aware of the real situation and of what exactly transpired, including matters related to her religious status and of her partner,“ he said in a statement here yesterday.

He advised all parties to avoid actions that could cause the public to have a negative perception of the individuals concerned, adding that politicising religious issues was an immature act, and detrimental to all parties.

Zulkifli also thanked the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar over his advice urging all parties not to jump to any conclusions and act prematurely over the news, saying this showed the Sultan’s concern for his subjects.

According to Zulkifli, in Malaysia, a person who wishes to convert to Islam must profess the ‘Kalimah Syahadah’ and register themselves with the Registrar of Mualafs or any party that manages the affairs of new converts.

He said the record of those converting to Islam was under the supervision of the state religious authority, and that marriage between a Muslim and non-Muslim was not allowed based on Section 10 of the Islamic Family Law (State of Johor) Enactment 2003.

“A non-Muslim individual must convert to Islam prior to getting married. For Muslim marriages conducted abroad, the marriage application must be submitted to the Registrar of Marriages, Divorce and Ruju’ at the Malaysian Embassy, High Commission or Consulate-General’s Office in the country concerned.

“The marriage must also be registered after the couple returns to Malaysia, and interfaith marriages are not allowed under Malaysian law,“ he said.

Recently, several pictures and news of Malaysian Illi Najwa Saddique’s marriage to the captain of the Indian hockey team, with their wedding reception believed to be held in Punjab, went viral on social media.

The viral photos show the couple wearing Punjabi wedding suits at the ceremony.-Bernama