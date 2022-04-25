Wait for land title deeds finally over for 679 Felda settlers

MERSING: The long wait for 679 settlers from Felda Tenggaroh 2 and Felda Tenggaroh Timur 1 here to obtain title deeds for their land ended today.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (pix) expressed his hope that the provision of title deeds would bring some joy to all recipients ahead of Syawal on May 3.

“All this is due to the hard work, patience and determination of the settlers who worked their land for several decades, and now only only their homes, but the land they worked on has become theirs legally.

“I hope that the property title deeds will be the best gift for their Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this year,” he posted on his official Facebook page today.

He had earlier presented the deeds to the settlers at a ceremony in Mersing today.

Onn Hafiz said resolving the land issue will be one of the 10 issues prioritsed by the Johor state government.

“Syukur Alhamdulilah....today I am happy and touched as I am able to finally hand over the land title deeds to all recipients in both Felda settlements,” he posted.

He also conveyed his appreciation to state Land and Mines Office director Datuk Ashari Kasnan and state Tourism, Environment, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K.Raven Kumar, who is also Tenggaroh assemblyman. - Bernama