Waja Squad intensifies psychosocial, outreach programmes to get closer to the commnunity

KUALA LUMPUR: The Waja Squad’s approach to empowering the community through psychosocial support and its going-to-the-ground approach has clearly made a positive impact on the community, especially among women.

The squad, which comes under the Women’s Development Department (JPW), was established in October last year. Immediately after its formation, the squad intensified its psychosocial support and its voluntary outreach activities to help the needy.

JPW deputy director-general Norshahidawati Abdullah said the squad had achieved many successes, among them, stopping women from committing suicide, resolving abuse cases among women and helping women who are victims of domestic violence.

“We have successfully aided women by referring them to counselling sessions with JPW psychological officers, putting them into safe houses for victims and helping them to make police reports and many others.

“Our squad members are not paid or given a salary, they do it voluntarily because they sincerely want to help. That is what motivates and stimulates them to continue to help the community. This helps make it easier for the squad to achieve its objectives and goals,” she said when appearing on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme recently.

According to Norshahidawati, the objective of the squad’s psychosocial and outreach activities was to send a message about the important role the squad play that is by becoming the prime mover in volunteerism in the community.

“In fact, as volunteers, they also act as the first responder during emergency cases and contribute to the development of social institutions and fostering a caring community,” she said.

Norshahidawati said until Aug 31, a total of 326,500 people have registered as Waja Squad volunteers comprising 252,139 women and 74,361 men.

Meanwhile, Federal Territories Women Development Office (PPWN) director Noorhafizah Asmuni said the PPWN, through the cooperation of Waja Squad members, also gives emphasis to psychosocial and outreach programmes through the 4K Model which is Skills, Balance, Finances and Leadership.

“From 2021 until July 31 this year, 71,718 individuals have been engaged through the psychosocial programme.

“In federal territories, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, which are under our office’s purview, 5,810 people have registered as Waja Squad members and a total of 55 individuals have been engaged by the squad throughout the same period,” she said.

She also expressed her gratitude for the tireless efforts of all those involved directly or indirectly in helping the Waja Squad in playing its roles in the community. - Bernama