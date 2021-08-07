Walk-in vaccination to be expanded nationwide to special groups soon

PUTRAJAYA: The walk-in vaccination initiative that is being implemented in the Klang Valley will be expanded to public vaccination centres (PPVs) nationwide for special groups soon, said the National Covid-19 Immunisation Special Task Force. CITF).

CITF said the groups targeted are the elderly, people with disabilities (OKU), individuals with comorbidities aged 18 and above, those who missed their second dose, as well as teachers, members of the implementing group and contract support staff at educational institutions of the Ministry of Education (MOE).

It said those who missed the second dose injection could go to any PPV close to their homes and if the PPV does not offer a vaccine of the same type as their first dose, they would be referred to another PPV.

“Details of the implementation of walk-in vaccination will be announced by the State CITF together with the respective State Health Departments. This includes vaccination scheduling and daily walk-in vaccination quota at PPVs for each state,“ it said in a statement here, today.

CITF said the number of daily walk-ins depended on vaccine supply at the PPV and for those who did not get the opportunity to get vaccinated that day due to running out of vaccine supply at the PPV, their names would be listed as priority to get vaccinated the next day.

The task force said walk-in initiatives for senior citizens had been started in Perak, Kedah, Penang, Sabah, Melaka and Sarawak as well as Kelantan, which requires pre-booking.

It said for Klang Valley residents who do not belong to any of the above categories but want to walk-in for the first dose in cases of no appointments, they need to go to the PPVs that were listed previously.

CITF said walk-ins to PPVs that had been listed earlier were also now allowed according to the operating hours of the respective PPVs and no longer from 2pm.

For pregnant women, CITF said this group is not encouraged to walk-in, instead will be given an appointment through MySejahtera based on the expected date of delivery (EDD), to the appropriate PPV.

CITF also called on the public to adhere to standard operating procedures (SOPs) and cooperate with staff at the PPV when present to get vaccination by walk in to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection and ensure smooth vaccination process and safety at PPV.

-Bernama