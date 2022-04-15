Walking the talk on environmental preservation

PETALING JAYA: With movements now being less restricted, a Malaysian-French couple has set a goal to travel on foot to raise awareness on environmental preservation.

Starting June 8, Hafizah and her husband Roman Onillon will walk about 27km daily from Kuala Lumpur to Langkawi, which they hope to reach in 20 days.

They plan to collect rubbish along the way and record the amount of rubbish collected.”

A freelance photographer, Onillon said the idea came about as they have always been concerned about the environment.

“I have been travelling mostly on my bicycle, and after seeing so much rubbish on the roadside, I wanted to do something that may help others to keep our planet clean.

“We hope our walk will inspire people and educate children not to litter,” he said, adding that the idea behind their journey serves to inspire others who are keen to preserve the environment.

“It’s not just about reducing, reusing and recycling plastic. A person can volunteer for cleanups in their community, choose a sustainable lifestyle, use long-lasting light bulbs, or plant a tree,” Onillon said.

While preparing for their trip, the couple travelled to Morib Beach in Selangor to pick up litter. They had also done the same thing in Cameron Highlands and documented this on their YouTube channel called Discover Evolution.

“There were plastic bottles, face masks, nappies, plastic snack wrappers, plastic bags, and beer bottles ... it was disheartening. We managed to collect two bags of rubbish,” Hafizah said.

After the cleanup, she said they felt it was a good and fulfilling effort, adding that if everyone did their bit, a movement for cleaner surroundings and change could happen.

Onillon is an avid cyclist and traveller and started his backpacking trips in 2004. He has travelled to over 40 countries, including Mount Fansipan in Vietnam. But for Hafizah, this will be her first walking trip.

“In the beginning, I was thinking of not joining him as the idea felt a bit crazy. But after I did a 13km walk from EkoCheras to the Perdana Botanical Garden, I felt energised and confident. Straight away, I said to him that I will join him. Now, I’m so excited,” she said.

Having been married for the past six years since meeting through a travel community website called Couchsurfing, the couple hopes the campaign would inspire the public.

Since they announced their plans recently, only one person had come forward to sponsor their stay in Langkawi.

“We are still looking for sponsors in terms of funding for our food and accommodation during the 20-day journey,” Onillon said.

Volunteers and contributors can reach out to the couple on Facebook www.facebook.com/discoverevolution and www.instagram.com/fizahandroman/