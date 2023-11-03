Wan Ahmad Fayhsal not defending Bersatu Youth Chief position

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu Youth (Armada) chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (pix) will not be defending his post in the upcoming Bersatu party elections but will instead contest for position at the Supreme Council level.

He said the decision was made after taking into account that he has passed the maximum age of 35 years old for Bersatu youth membership as outlined in Armada regulations.

“As I will be 36 this year, I have exceeded the age limit for Armada membership,” said the Machang MP.

“I’ll be moving upwards. What position I will not announce it today but I’ll be playing with the big boys,“ he told a press conference in conjunction with the wing’s 2022 annual general assembly here today.

It is understood that the central committee elections will take place in November this year while the divisional level to be held in October and elections for branches in July.

Commenting on Armada’s involvement during the state elections, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal said he had proposed several candidates from Armada to be considered by the party’s top leadership.

“At the moment we already have some names but that’s just a suggestion, we do not know yet how many seats have been agreed on for the state constituencies and this is still at the negotiation stage.

“I can say that there will be at least one Armada candidate in each state because that has been the tradition,“ he said.

Meanwhile, in his policy speech he said he was satisfied that the number of Armada members has increased in 2022, with a total of 11,637 new members or a 9.6 per cent increase compared to 2021.

“This performance needs to be consistent because with additional members we will have more new talents who can contribute to ensure the party remains relevant,“ he said. - Bernama