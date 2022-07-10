Wan Ahmad Fayhsal: PM forced by ‘crazy people’ to dissolve Parliament

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is allegedly being forced by “crazy people” in his own party, to dissolve the Parliament to pave the way for the 15th General Election (GE15).

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Armada chief Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal added that Ismail Sabri does not want to propose a dissolution.

“We know for a fact that the Prime Minister himself does not want to dissolve the Parliament.

“But he is repeatedly being pushed by “crazy people” in Umno and Barisan Nasional to force the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, the government staff and the people to GE15,“said Wan Ahmad Fayhsal in a Facebook post today.

He also pointed out that Bersatu and Perikatan Nasional cabinet ministers are prioritising the people.