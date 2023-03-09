Wan Azizah: Anwar’s role in AIM proves his seriousness in eradicating poverty

JOHOR BAHRU: The role of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in helping to develop Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia (AIM), clearly shows that efforts to eradicate poverty had been his priority for a long time.

The prime minister’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said Anwar must also be proud that AIM now has over 300,000 female friends nationwide, thereby helping many in the group to escape the shackle of poverty as well as succeed as entrepreneurs.

“I have grown to be a part of AIM from the beginning when Anwar began his efforts, I know his struggle in trying to eradicate poverty and ensure that our children’s education comes first.

“Even now that he is the prime minister, efforts to put an end to poverty is still his main focus,“ she said in her speech at the Rewang Merdeka AIM Wilayah Johor programme at Kampung Pasir Soccer Field here today.

Also present were AIM managing director Shamir Aziz and AIM Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Seri Dr Syed Hussain Syed Junid.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah also thanked the management of AIM for successfully directing and managing the institution without straying from its original objectives.

“In fact, I see that there are improvements and practical programmes have been orgnaised for the benefit of AIM friends,“ she said.

The Bandar Tun Razak member of Parliament also urged AIM friends to take advantage of the free tuition programme, that was launched recently for their children as an AIM initiative.

Anwar was one of the first individuals to come to AIM aid through the Tabung Ikhtiar initiative in helping to set women free from poverty.

Earlier, some 2,500 AIM friends in the state attended the Rewang Merdeka programme, during which 600 of them worked together to prepare nasi briani and nasi ambeng for everyone present. - Bernama